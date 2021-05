Themba Hadebe/AP

SYDNEY (AP) — Emilee Cherry won’t be at the Tokyo Olympics to help Australia defend the gold medal it won in women's rugby sevens at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Cherry, a former women’s sevens player of the year, gave birth to a daughter in 2019 but made a return to rugby in pursuit of another Olympics. She announced her retirement Friday, ruling herself out of the Australian team when the games behind on July 23.