No. T-16 Oregon 88, E. Washington 38

Knowles 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 2-9 0-0 4, Alexander 1-9 2-2 5, Buckley 3-7 0-0 8, Loera 2-13 4-4 9, Jentzsch 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 2-3 0-0 4, Gallatin 1-4 0-0 2, Jung 1-1 0-0 3, Lawrence 0-6 1-2 1, Zylak 0-1 0-2 0, Pettis 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 13-61 7-10 38
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason