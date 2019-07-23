No Horton vs Sun in 800 free after Aussie fails to qualify

Australia's Mack Horton reacts after his heat of the men's 800m freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — There won't be another podium protest by Mack Horton in the 800-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships.

The Australian failed to qualify for the eight-man final. He finished 14th in Tuesday's preliminary heats with a time of 7 minutes, 52.65 seconds.

Horton's rival, Sun Yang of China, grabbed the last spot for the final on Wednesday. He was timed in 7:48.12.

Horton refused to step onto the podium or shake Sun's hand after finishing second to Sun in the 400 free on Sunday. The Aussie received a standing ovation from his fellow swimmers in the dining hall at the athletes' village that night.

FINA, swimming's world governing body, sent warning letters to Swimming Australia and Horton after the protest.

