No. 9 UCLA women rout Cal State Fullerton 98-49 in opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 31 points and No. 9 UCLA took control in a dominant first quarter, going on to beat Cal State Fullerton 98-49 on Friday in the teams’ season opener that was delayed two days.

The teams were supposed to meet Wednesday, but the game was called off after an 80-minute delay because the Titans’ COVID-19 test results hadn’t come back.

Michaela Onyenwere, a preseason AP All-America selection, added 22 points and Natalie Chou had 16 for the Bruins.

Amiee Book scored 20 points to lead the Titans, who were held to 34% field-goal shooting. They had 25 turnovers that led to 44 points by the Bruins.

Fullerton opened the game with a 9-4 run. Then the Bruins took over for good.

UCLA reeled off 19 unanswered points to take a 23-9 lead. The Titans were 0 for 8 from the floor and committed five turnovers while going 6:18 without scoring.

The Titans were limited to 13 points in the second quarter and trailed 46-24 at halftime.

Onyenwere and Osborne combined to score 17 of UCLA's 29 points in the third, when the Bruins led 75-35. UCLA had a 12-0 run early in the quarter. Osborne's total points were one off her career high.

BIG PICTURE

The Titans return seven of their top nine scorers from last season's team that went 17-14 and posted its first winning record since 1991. However, they're looking for others to step up after Big West player of the year Raina Perez transferred to North Carolina State and senior Taylor Turney opted to sit out the season because of the coronavirus. The Bruins have just one more game before they jump into Pac-12 play with a pair of road games at the Arizona schools next week. In all, UCLA plays only three non-conference games this season.

UP NEXT

Cal State Fullerton: Hosts UNLV on Wednesday in the first of five straight home games.

UCLA: Visits Pepperdine on Sunday in the first of three straight road games.

