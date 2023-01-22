No. 9 UCLA 73, Washington St. 66

Bessoir 5-12 0-0 13, Sontag 3-5 0-0 7, Conti 5-12 0-0 12, Osborne 3-11 2-2 10, Rice 3-6 6-6 12, Anstey 1-1 0-0 2, Iwuala 0-1 0-0 0, Jaquez 5-6 1-2 13, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 2-2 4, Totals 26-61 11-12 73
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason