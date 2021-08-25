No. 9 Notre Dame out to score more points with new QB, line JOHN FINERAN, Associated Press Aug. 25, 2021 Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 4:26 p.m.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — If No. 9 Notre Dame wants to get back — all the way back — the Fighting Irish probably will have to start scoring more points than they have in recent years.
Under coach Brian Kelly, the Irish have made two trips to the College Football Playoff and struggled each time to score enough points to be a factor in semifinal losses – 30-3 to Clemson in 2018 and 31-14 to Alabama last year.