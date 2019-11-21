No. 9 Maryland breezes past George Washington 88-54

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and No. 9 Maryland dominated neighboring rival George Washington from the outset in an 88-54 rout Wednesday night.

Shakira Austin had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins (4-1), who built a 16-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to the finish.

Maryland has won three straight since falling at home to South Carolina, now the fifth-ranked team in the nation. Mikesell, a sophomore guard, went scoreless against the Gamecocks but has totaled 52 points during the Terrapins’ three-game streak.

In this one, Mikesell went 7 for 11 from the field and sank five 3-pointers.

With a starting lineup that includes two freshmen and a pair of sophomores, the rebuilding Colonials (2-3) were ill-equipped to handle an experienced Maryland team that returned all five starters from a squad that went 29-5 last season.

George Washington committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter, made only two baskets and trailed 23-7 after the opening 10 minutes.

Two straight 3-pointers by Tori Hyduke got the Colonials to 33-21, but Maryland answered with an 11-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Mikesell and Faith Masonius, along with a three-point play by Ashley Owusu.

The Terps led 46-24 at halftime and owned a 29-point cushion entering the fourth quarter.

Hyduke played 34 minutes and led GW with 12 points, all of them on shots from beyond the arc.

The Terrapins wasted no time in getting the jump on the youthful Colonials, taking the lead for good five seconds after the opening tip on a jumper by Mikesell.

GW committed five turnovers in the opening 3½ minutes while falling behind 11-2. Maryland went 5 for 6 from the floor during that span, with Mikesell and Kaila Charles each making both their shots.

A 3-pointer by freshman Diamond Miller made it 18-5 and increased Maryland’s shooting percentage to 89 percent (8 for 9).

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: The Colonials simply aren’t ready for this kind of competition in this kind of venue.

Maryland: After losing to South Carolina and squeezing past James Madison, Maryland is starting to show the balance and swagger that makes them the favorite to win the Big Ten. Five players scored in double figures.

UNFRIENDLY NEIGHBOR

Maryland leads the series 8-1, including a 69-33 blowout last year in Washington.

ALMOST BATTING 1,000

Maryland senior Stephanie Jones scored 12 points and now stands just seven short of being the 24th Maryland player to reach the 1,000-point mark.

The 6-foot-2 forward was honored before the game for collecting her 500th rebound in the season opener.

UP NEXT

George Washington hosts Georgetown on Sunday afternoon.

Maryland closes a three-game homestand Sunday against Quinnipiac.

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25