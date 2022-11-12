No. 8 USC routs Colorado 55-17, but loses RB Dye to injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores, and No. 8 Southern California overcame an apparently serious injury to top running back Travis Dye in a 55-17 victory over Colorado on Friday night.
Williams accounted for five total touchdowns in his fourth consecutive outstanding game for the Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12), who warmed up for season-defining games against No. 9 UCLA and No. 20 Notre Dame in the next two weeks with a slow start followed by a blowout victory over the Buffaloes (1-9, 1-6).