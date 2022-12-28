No. 8 UConn 72, No. 21 Creighton 47

Edwards 8-12 7-9 23, Juhasz 9-15 4-6 22, Ducharme 5-14 0-0 11, Lopez-Senechal 4-12 2-2 10, Muhl 2-6 1-2 6, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 14-19 72
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason