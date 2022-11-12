No. 8 UCLA 93, Long Beach St. 69

L.Traore 5-9 4-4 14, Jones 3-8 2-2 10, Murray 3-14 4-5 10, A.Traore 4-5 1-1 9, Tsohonis 2-7 1-2 7, George 1-2 1-1 3, Polynice 1-4 1-2 3, Stroud 1-5 0-0 2, Hunter 2-6 1-2 5, Rotegaard 1-4 0-0 3, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Monson 1-1 0-0 3, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 15-19 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason