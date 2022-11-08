No. 8 UCLA 76, Sacramento St. 50

Mawein 2-6 3-6 7, McRae 2-9 2-3 6, Chappell 3-8 4-4 10, Hunt 4-11 1-2 9, Patterson 1-5 0-0 3, Wilbon 5-13 0-2 10, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Hardee 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-55 10-17 50.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason