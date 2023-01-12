No. 8 Gonzaga 75, BYU 74

Timme 10-19 1-3 21, Watson 7-10 1-4 16, Bolton 0-7 2-2 2, Hickman 1-5 0-0 3, Strawther 4-12 1-2 11, Sallis 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Gregg 4-5 2-2 10, Reid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-68 7-13 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason