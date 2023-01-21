No. 7 Texas 69, West Virginia 61

Allen 0-5 2-2 2, Disu 6-9 1-1 13, D.Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Carr 8-14 5-6 23, Hunter 5-8 1-2 11, Bishop 5-9 1-2 11, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 2-3 4-6 9, Morris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 14-19 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason