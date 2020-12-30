No. 7 Tennessee routs No. 12 Missouri 73-53 in SEC opener JOE WALLJASPER, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 11:30 p.m.
1 of9 Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr., center, drives past teammate Olivier Nkamhoua, left, and Missouri's Dru Smith, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 The ball gets past Missouri's Mitchell Smith, top, and Tennessee's John Fulkerson, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi, right, collides with Missouri's Xavier Pinson, left, as he brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Tennessee's Yves Pons, center, shoots the ball over Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, Jeremiah Tilmon (23) and Dru Smith, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James, right, and Missouri's Dru Smith, left, scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Tennessee's John Fulkerson, right, gets tangled up with Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon, left, as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Tennessee's Yves Pons, top, passes the ball around Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) and Kobe Brown, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon, center, tries to shoot between Tennessee's E.J. Anosike, left, and Yves Pons, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Missouri's Dru Smith, center, argues a called foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 15 points and Yves Pons and Jaden Springer added 13 apiece as No. 7 Tennessee blitzed No. 12 Missouri 73-53 on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
The Volunteers (7-0) shot 50% from the field and were selective with their shots, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.