No. 7 Baylor win Collen debut 77-70, led by Smith and Egbo

WACO, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had a double-double and seventh-ranked Baylor beat Texas State 77-70 on Tuesday night in the Bears' first game with new coach Nicki Collen.
Smith scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play after being fouled on a made putback basket. She followed with a steal that led to a breakaway layup with 1:52 left after the Bobcats got within 73-67 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Da'Nasia Hood.