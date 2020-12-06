https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/No-7-Arizona-78-Southern-Cal-77-15780295.php
No. 7 Arizona 78, Southern Cal 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Baptiste
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Reese
|23
|8-14
|9-11
|2-5
|0
|4
|25
|Thomas
|37
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|0
|McDonald
|39
|12-20
|5-7
|0-4
|2
|2
|30
|Pellington
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pueyo
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|Yeaney
|31
|0-3
|4-4
|0-5
|3
|2
|4
|Ware
|27
|5-9
|2-2
|3-12
|1
|2
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|20-24
|6-33
|11
|22
|78
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (McDonald 1-5, Pueyo 1-1, Thomas 0-3, Yeaney 0-2, Ware 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Thomas 3, Pueyo 2, Pellington 1, Yeaney 1, Ware 1)
Turnovers: 13 (McDonald 5, Baptiste 3, Reese 2, Thomas 1, Yeaney 1, Ware 1)
Steals: 4 (Yeaney 2, Thomas 1, Pellington 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN CAL (1-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oliver
|27
|3-8
|3-5
|6-7
|0
|3
|9
|Jackson
|29
|7-11
|4-6
|1-7
|2
|4
|18
|Caldwell
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|5
|Rogers
|37
|5-14
|6-6
|2-8
|7
|2
|18
|White
|28
|0-2
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|Sanders
|31
|6-14
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|15
|Campbell
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|16-20
|10-35
|17
|24
|77
Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Sanders 3-4, Rogers 2-5, Caldwell 1-2, Campbell 1-5, Oliver 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Oliver 1, Jackson 1, Sanders 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Oliver 3, Caldwell 3, White 3, Rogers 2, Jackson 1)
Steals: 6 (Caldwell 2, Campbell 2, Oliver 1, Rogers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Southern Cal
|21
|16
|19
|21
|—
|77
|Arizona
|19
|15
|26
|18
|—
|78
A_0
Officials_Rochelle Bennett, Alecia Murray, Lisa Jones
