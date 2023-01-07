No. 6 Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 46

Allen 3-8 5-6 11, Disu 2-5 1-2 6, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 4, Carr 4-11 2-2 12, Hunter 1-8 3-4 5, Rice 1-6 2-2 4, Cunningham 2-3 2-2 8, Bishop 2-5 2-3 6, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Perryman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 17-21 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason