No. 6 Mississippi St. 88, Jackson St. 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|21
|6-8
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|14
|Cooks
|17
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|8
|Jackson
|28
|8-18
|0-2
|2-7
|4
|1
|19
|Mingo-Young
|25
|3-4
|5-5
|1-9
|5
|3
|13
|Taylor
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|0-5
|7
|3
|11
|Morris
|14
|2-10
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|4
|4
|Matharu
|23
|1-8
|1-3
|4-4
|2
|3
|3
|Thompson
|19
|2-7
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Hayes
|22
|3-5
|1-2
|4-9
|3
|1
|8
|Kohl
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-78
|12-20
|21-55
|23
|23
|88
Percentages: FG 41.026, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Jackson 3-6, Taylor 3-4, Cooks 2-5, Mingo-Young 2-2, Thompson 1-6, Hayes 1-2, Matharu 0-3, Kohl 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Carter 5, Jackson 2, Cooks 1, Morris 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Matharu 3, Carter 2, Jackson 2, Mingo-Young 2, Hayes 2, Cooks 1, Morris 1, Thompson 1)
Steals: 10 (Taylor 4, Mingo-Young 2, Matharu 2, Thompson 1, Hayes 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST. (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Williams
|21
|4-14
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|9
|Covington
|21
|4-7
|3-6
|0-3
|2
|4
|12
|Rogan
|29
|5-15
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|16
|Tallie
|25
|1-3
|1-2
|2-3
|3
|0
|4
|Womack
|17
|0-2
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Forrest
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Luckett
|23
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Mitchell
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Peyton
|14
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Boler
|11
|1-4
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Carouthers
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-58
|16-26
|11-41
|8
|18
|58
Percentages: FG 31.034, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Rogan 3-6, Covington 1-1, Tallie 1-3, Peyton 1-2, Forrest 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Boler 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 1, Johnson 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Williams 4, Forrest 3, Luckett 3, Rogan 2, Jones 1, Covington 1, Tallie 1, Peyton 1, Boler 1, Johnson 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Womack 2, Jones 1, Covington 1, Forrest 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Jackson St.
|4
|15
|14
|25
|—
|58
|Mississippi St.
|14
|26
|34
|14
|—
|88
A_0
Officials_N/A