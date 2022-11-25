No. 6 Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78

Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 3-9 0-0 9, Parker 6-9 4-5 16, Starks 2-7 7-8 11, Saterfield 7-15 2-2 21, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 2-2 0-0 4, Wood 0-1 2-2 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 15-17 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason