No. 5 UConn 73, Xavier 37

Edwards 1-2 2-2 4, Juhasz 8-12 2-5 18, Griffin 4-9 10-11 19, Lopez-Senechal 6-16 0-0 15, Muhl 2-4 0-0 5, Patterson 1-3 1-2 3, Bettencourt 2-5 2-2 7, DeBerry 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 25-54 17-22 73
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason