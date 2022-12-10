No. 5 UConn 114, LIU 61

Ndiaye 1-3 1-2 3, Booker 3-8 0-0 6, Burns 4-9 2-4 11, Greene 6-15 5-8 17, J.Johnson 6-12 7-10 19, Bailey 1-3 0-0 3, Delancy 1-2 0-0 2, Kamich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 15-24 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason