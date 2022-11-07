No. 5 Baylor 117, MVSU 53

Stredic 6-9 2-6 14, Barber 2-4 1-2 6, Collins 2-13 5-5 10, Washington 3-8 2-2 9, Gipson 2-10 0-2 4, Umoh 1-4 0-0 2, Waller 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Waldon 0-0 0-2 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 16-49 18-29 53.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason