No. 4 UConn 82, St. John's 52

Edwards 5-8 5-6 15, Juhasz 8-14 2-5 18, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Lopez-Senechal 8-9 0-0 20, Muhl 4-6 1-3 9, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, Fudd 6-11 0-0 14, DeBerry 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 33-53 10-16 82
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason