No. 4 UConn 69, Creighton 60

Kaluma 5-16 4-7 14, Kalkbrenner 3-6 3-3 9, Alexander 3-14 5-6 11, Nembhard 4-12 4-5 12, Scheierman 4-10 2-2 11, Farabello 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 18-23 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason