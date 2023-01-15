No. 4 UConn 65, Georgetown 50

Bennett 3-6 0-0 6, Claude 2-3 2-2 7, Fauntleroy 4-18 0-0 9, Moore 2-3 0-0 6, Ransom 1-11 1-2 3, Scott 4-9 1-4 11, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 2, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Rivera 1-3 0-0 3, Myricks 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 19-59 5-10 50
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason