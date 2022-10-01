Skip to main content
Sports

No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Michigan 7 6 7 7 27
Iowa 0 0 0 14 14
First Quarter

MICH_Bell 16 run (Moody kick), 9:53.

Second Quarter
MICH_FG Moody 44, 8:28.

MICH_FG Moody 35, :09.

Third Quarter

MICH_Edwards 12 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 7:51.

Fourth Quarter

IOWA_Ka.Johnson 2 run (Stevens kick), 14:56.

MICH_Corum 20 run (Moody kick), 1:19.

IOWA_Lachey 5 pass from Petras (Stevens kick), :08.

A_69,250.

___

MICH IOWA
First downs 24 16
Total Net Yards 327 281
Rushes-yards 42-172 24-35
Passing 155 246
Punt Returns 3-15 1-1
Kickoff Returns 1-0 1-13
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-24-0 21-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-21 4-31
Punts 4-43.0 5-48.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-50 5-59
Time of Possession 33:48 26:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Michigan, Corum 29-133, Edwards 5-29, Bell 2-26, (Team) 1-(minus 2), McCarthy 5-(minus 14). Iowa, L.Williams 8-34, Ka.Johnson 12-32, Petras 4-(minus 31).

PASSING_Michigan, McCarthy 18-24-0-155. Iowa, Petras 21-31-0-246.

RECEIVING_Michigan, Schoonmaker 4-45, Wilson 4-28, Edwards 4-21, Bell 2-16, Corum 2-9, Anthony 1-29, C.Johnson 1-7. Iowa, LaPorta 5-24, Lachey 4-84, Ragaini 4-55, Brecht 2-38, Bruce 2-7, Pottebaum 1-17, Wick 1-17, L.Williams 1-8, G.Williams 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

