No. 3 UConn 86, No. 9 Iowa 79

Edwards 10-16 0-0 20, Fudd 10-19 0-0 24, Griffin 5-6 0-2 10, Lopez-Senechal 5-12 0-0 11, Muhl 1-3 0-0 2, Patterson 2-2 0-0 4, Ducharme 5-11 2-4 15, Totals 38-69 2-6 86
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason