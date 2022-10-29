No. 3 Tennessee 44, No. 19 Kentucky 6

Kentucky 6 0 0 0 \u2014 6 Tennessee 7 20 10 7 \u2014 44 First Quarter TENN_Hyatt 55 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 13:33. UK_C.Rodriguez 3 run (kick failed), 4:44. Second Quarter TENN_Fant 2 run (kick failed), 14:56. TENN_Ja.Wright 1 run (McGrath kick), 11:12. TENN_Hyatt 31 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), :22. Third Quarter TENN_FG McGrath 29, 8:57. TENN_Hooker 8 run (McGrath kick), 3:58. Fourth Quarter TENN_Small 13 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick), 7:47. ___ UK TENN First downs 14 19 Total Net Yards 205 422 Rushes-yards 36-107 40-177 Passing 98 245 Punt Returns 0-0 2-44 Kickoff Returns 5-49 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-55 Comp-Att-Int 16-27-3 19-25-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-23 2-16 Punts 6-39.167 3-42.667 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-31 6-50 Time of Possession 50:11 24:49 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Kentucky, C.Rodriguez 15-64, L.Wright 8-33, McClain 4-20, Beckwith 3-13, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Levis 5-(minus 22). Tennessee, Small 21-78, J.Wright 7-73, Hooker 10-23, Fant 1-2, Sampson 1-1. PASSING_Kentucky, Levis 16-27-3-98. Tennessee, Hooker 19-25-0-245. RECEIVING_Kentucky, Jo.Dingle 4-44, T.Robinson 4-11, McClain 3-15, Brown 2-12, Key 1-8, Harris 1-7, L.Wright 1-1. Tennessee, McCoy 6-54, Hyatt 5-138, Tillman 4-22, Small 2-17, Fant 1-11, Warren 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, McGrath 37.