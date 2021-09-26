Skip to main content
No. 3 Oregon 41, Arizona 19

Arizona 7 3 9 0 19
Oregon 17 7 0 17 41
First Quarter

ORE_Redd 63 pass from A.Brown (C.Lewis kick), 13:58.

ORE_FG C.Lewis 21, 10:51.

ARIZ_Wolma 11 pass from McCloud (Havrisik kick), 6:15.

ORE_Verdell 11 run (C.Lewis kick), 4:16.

Second Quarter

ORE_Ferguson 9 pass from A.Brown (C.Lewis kick), 9:59.

ARIZ_FG Havrisik 28, 4:24.

Third Quarter

ARIZ_safety, 7:11.

ARIZ_Anderson 1 run (Havrisik kick), 1:36.

Fourth Quarter

ORE_FG C.Lewis 43, 13:37.

ORE_Webb 18 pass from A.Brown (C.Lewis kick), 8:26.

ORE_B.Williams 68 interception return (C.Lewis kick), 7:04.

ARIZ ORE
First downs 31 18
Total Net Yards 435 393
Rushes-yards 53-202 31-187
Passing 233 206
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 7-131 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 5-76
Comp-Att-Int 21-36-5 10-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 2-7
Punts 2-43.0 3-56.333
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-58 9-95
Time of Possession 37:58 22:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Anderson 21-67, McCloud 9-64, Wiley 15-63, Berryhill 6-5, John 2-3. Oregon, Dye 5-92, Verdell 11-45, A.Brown 12-41, McGee 2-7, Thompson 1-2.

PASSING_Arizona, McCloud 21-36-5-233. Oregon, A.Brown 10-21-0-206, Thompson 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Berryhill 5-75, Curry 4-49, Anderson 3-16, John 2-21, Cunningham 2-9, Lines 1-19, Rocker 1-18, Casteel 1-11, Wolma 1-11, Wiley 1-4. Oregon, Johnson III 3-31, Redd 1-63, Hutson 1-29, McGee 1-27, Dye 1-22, Webb 1-18, Ferguson 1-9, Franklin 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Havrisik 40.