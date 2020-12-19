No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 5:57 p.m.
1 of22 Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, top, is sent flying by Northwestern defensive back A.J. Hampton (11) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of22 Northwestern wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman (81) catches a pass as Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) defends during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
3 of22 Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the end zone during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
4 of22 Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs between Northwestern defenders Paddy Fisher (42) and Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of22 Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) struggles for yardage during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
6 of22 Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) runs with the ball as Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett defends and teammate John Raine (0) watches during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
7 of22 Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) throws over Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of22 Ohio State running back Master Teague III, left, runs with the ball past Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
9 of22 Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) celebrates after scoring during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
10 of22 Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball as Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
11 of22 Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
12 of22 Oklahoma fans walk towards AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Show More Show Less
13 of22 Fans enter AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Jeffrey McWhorter/AP Show More Show Less
14 of22 Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper celebrates following the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 22-10. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
15 of22 Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, holds the trophy along side running back Trey Sermon after defeating Northwestern in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 22-10. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
16 of22 Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, holds the trophy along side running back Trey Sermon after defeating Northwestern in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 22-10. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
17 of22 Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs for the end zone to score past Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell (21) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
18 of22 Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, right, is unable to reach a pass as Northwestern defensive back JR Pace defends during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
19 of22 Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) scores past Northwestern defensive back JR Pace (5) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
20 of22 Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard, left, intercepts a pass intended for Northwestern tight end John Raine a during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
21 of22 Ohio State safety Josh Proctor celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
22 of22 Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs for the end zone to score past Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ohio State running back Trey Sermon got the message Saturday.
He'd heard coach Ryan Day preach about everything the Buckeyes overcame to reach this season's Big Ten championship game. He also heard Day urging players to overcome more obstacles in the second half.