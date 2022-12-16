No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57

Decortes 0-1 0-0 0, Haegerstrand 10-16 0-0 21, Haney 4-9 0-0 10, Heeps 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 3-4 0-0 7, Cooper 2-8 0-0 4, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Moffat 0-0 0-0 0, Sanford 0-3 0-0 0, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Werth 5-8 0-0 13, Totals 25-53 0-0 57
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason