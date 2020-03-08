No. 3 Dayton buries GW in season finale, looks to postseason

Recommended Video:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin had 27 points, and No. 3 Dayton rolled George Washington 76-51 on Saturday to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory.

The Flyers (29-2, 18-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team. They went unbeaten at home and in true road games. Their only losses were at neutral sites.

Jalen Crutcher added 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for Dayton, which will begin play as the No. 1 seed in the A-10 tournament that starts Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York. Trey Landers had 10 rebounds.

Jamison Battle led George Washington (12-19, 6-12) with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Colonials were in the game at halftime, thanks mostly to 6-of-16 3-point shooting. Despite missing its last seven shots of the half, Dayton lead 26-25 at the break.

Dayton wore the Colonials down in the second half with a 23-4 run.

Dayton's Obi Toppin (1) dunks over George Washington's Jameer Nelson Jr (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton's Obi Toppin (1) dunks over George Washington's Jameer Nelson Jr (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Tony Tribble, AP Photo: Tony Tribble, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close No. 3 Dayton buries GW in season finale, looks to postseason 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

A 3-pointer and layup from Crutcher put Dayton up 46-37 with 10:38 remaining, and George Washington couldn’t shoot well enough late to overcome it. After a missed 3 by the Colonials' Maceo Jack, Crutcher hit another 3 while a pair of Toppin dunks pushed the Flyers’ lead to 53-37 with 8:39 left. They cruised from there.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: A disappointing season ends at the hands of one of the country's hottest teams. Like most A-10 teams, the Colonials couldn't stay with Dayton as the second half wore on.

Dayton: The Flyers dispatched every conference opponent, though not always with ease. They must work to avoid a letdown in the conference tournament. The Flyers seek to be rewarded for their fine season with a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

The Atlantic 10 tournament starts Wednesday in Brooklyn.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy