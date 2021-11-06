No. 3 Alabama holds on to beat huge underdog LSU, 20-14 JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer Nov. 6, 2021 Updated: Nov. 6, 2021 10:59 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 302 yards and No. 3 Alabama's defense came up with enough big plays for a 20-14 victory over heavy underdog LSU on Saturday night.
The Crimson Tide (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 CFP) preserved their national championship hopes in a game that was as tight as some meetings when both were nursing such ambitions. The injury-depleted Tigers (4-5, 2-4) and lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron didn't act like 29.5-point underdogs.