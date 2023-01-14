No. 25 Villanova 64, St. John's 61

Archer 3-7 0-1 6, Peeples 5-10 1-2 11, Bailey 5-13 2-4 13, Everett 7-13 2-2 18, Reid 0-2 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Drake 5-11 0-0 13, Totals 25-57 5-9 61
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason