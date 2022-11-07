No. 25 Texas Tech 73, Northwestern St. 49

Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, J.Black 4-19 0-0 12, Haney 6-13 1-1 16, Sharp 2-9 0-0 4, J.Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Prim 2-5 0-0 4, McDonald 3-8 0-0 9, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-5 0-0 0, Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 1-1 49.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason