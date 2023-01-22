No. 25 Texas 68, Baylor 55

Gaston 5-11 3-4 13, Faye 1-1 0-0 2, Gonzales 4-9 4-4 13, Harmon 5-11 3-4 13, Morris 6-13 0-2 13, Jones 5-11 0-0 10, Muhammad 0-4 0-2 0, Holle 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 28-66 10-16 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason