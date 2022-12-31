No. 25 St. John's 68, Georgetown 48

Archer 3-6 3-5 9, Peeples 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 4-11 3-3 12, Everett 5-17 6-10 20, Reid 1-2 2-2 4, Cosgrove 0-2 0-0 0, Patterson 2-4 0-0 5, Donald 0-0 0-0 0, Drake 7-10 0-0 18, Gines 0-0 0-0 0, Owen 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 14-20 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason