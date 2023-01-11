No. 25 Marquette 82, No. 6 UConn 76

Karaban 6-11 3-3 17, Sanogo 5-7 0-1 10, Hawkins 1-8 5-5 8, Jackson 4-7 0-0 9, Newton 3-8 0-0 7, Clingan 8-11 4-6 20, Calcaterra 1-6 0-0 3, Alleyne 0-1 0-0 0, Diarra 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 12-15 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason