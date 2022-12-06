No. 24 TCU 78, Jackson St. 51

Cook 0-2 3-4 3, Mansel 3-6 2-2 8, T.Young 1-9 2-3 5, Evans 2-11 0-0 4, C.Young 5-12 0-0 14, Adams 1-5 0-0 2, Hunt 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 2-6 4-5 8, T.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 11-14 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason