No. 24 NC State stuns NC 34-30 with 2 TDs in 26 seconds RYAN WILCOX, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 11:08 p.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw two touchdown passes in a 26-second span, with No. 24 North Carolina State recovering an onside kick in between, to stun North Carolina 34-30 on Friday night and remain alive in the ACC Atlantic Division title chase.
With N.C. State down 30-21, Leary found Emeka Emezie on a busted coverage for a 64-yard touchdown strike with 1:33 left. The Wolfpack recovered the onside kick, then Leary threw a 24-yard sideline pass to Emezie with 1:09 remaining.