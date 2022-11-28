No. 23 Gonzaga 62, Maine 43

Bornemann 3-10 0-0 7, Smith 2-7 1-2 5, Gallego 2-3 0-0 5, Hodgson 0-8 1-2 1, Rockwood 2-4 0-0 5, Laurence 2-2 0-1 4, Christopher 1-5 0-0 3, Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Talon 5-9 2-3 13, Shlush 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 4-8 43
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason