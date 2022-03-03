No. 23 Florida rallies, edges Vandy women at SEC tourney TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 6:08 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nina Rickards hit two free throws with 8.2 seconds left, and No. 23 Florida rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Vanderbilt 53-52 Thursday afternoon in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
The Gators (21-9) snapped a three-game skid and now will play No. 4 seed Mississippi on Friday in the quarterfinals.
TERESA M. WALKER