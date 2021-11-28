No. 23 Florida handles Troy 84-45, remains unbeaten

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Myreon Jones and Tyree Appleby scored 12 points apiece, and No. 23 Florida remained unbeaten with a 84-45 victory over Troy on Sunday.

Florida (6-0) scored the first 13 points of the game and never relinquished its double-digit lead. Freshman Kowacie Reeves connected on a turnaround jumper at the first-half buzzer to give the Gators a 49-20 advantage, their largest of the game.