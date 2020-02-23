https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/No-23-BYU-91-No-2-Gonzaga-78-15077490.php
No. 23 BYU 91, No. 2 Gonzaga 78
Kispert 6-15 3-3 16, Petrusev 4-8 6-7 14, Tillie 5-10 7-8 18, Ayayi 2-7 3-3 7, Woolridge 0-2 2-4 2, Gilder 5-14 0-0 13, Timme 3-4 2-3 8. Totals 25-60 23-28 78.
Childs 12-19 3-6 28, Lee 3-3 2-2 9, Barcello 1-4 0-0 3, Haws 7-16 0-0 16, Toolson 5-11 3-4 18, Seljaas 3-4 4-4 11, Harding 0-3 2-2 2, Baxter 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 33-62 14-18 91.
Halftime_BYU 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 5-25 (Gilder 3-8, Tillie 1-4, Kispert 1-10, Woolridge 0-1, Ayayi 0-2), BYU 11-27 (Toolson 5-9, Haws 2-6, Lee 1-1, Seljaas 1-1, Childs 1-3, Barcello 1-4, Harding 0-3). Fouled Out_Tillie. Rebounds_Gonzaga 37 (Ayayi, Woolridge 8), BYU 31 (Childs 10). Assists_Gonzaga 14 (Ayayi 5), BYU 21 (Haws 8). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 15, BYU 21.
