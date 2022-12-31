No. 22 Xavier 83, No. 2 UConn 73

Karaban 2-9 0-0 6, Sanogo 9-17 0-0 18, Hawkins 3-9 4-7 11, Jackson 5-14 0-2 14, Newton 2-5 0-0 6, Alleyne 2-5 0-0 6, Diarra 2-3 0-0 5, Calcaterra 1-2 0-0 3, Clingan 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-67 4-9 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason