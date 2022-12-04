No. 22 Texas 92, Southern U. 43

White 1-4 1-2 3, Fleming 3-5 3-4 9, Fontenot 0-0 0-0 0, Mcwain 3-13 0-0 7, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 2-6 6, Cummings 0-0 1-2 1, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Legions 4-10 4-8 13, Metcalf 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 15-43 11-22 43
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason