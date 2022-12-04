No. 21 UCLA 65, Oregon 56

Guerrier 6-13 1-2 15, Dante 4-5 1-2 9, Ware 3-7 0-1 7, Richardson 6-12 0-0 13, Soares 2-4 0-0 4, Rigsby 2-7 0-0 4, Wur 1-1 2-2 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 4-7 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason