No. 21 Baylor 79, Houston Christian 35

Collins 1-3 2-2 5, Nzoiwu 6-9 1-2 13, Sutherland 1-5 0-0 2, Mapusua 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-5 2-4 2, Oly 0-2 0-0 0, Erickson 0-2 0-0 0, Hursh 0-3 0-0 0, Maguire 2-7 0-0 5, Cotton 2-4 0-0 4, Matadi 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 14-49 5-8 35
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason