No. 21 Baylor 75, No. T-23 Villanova 70

Dalce 2-4 0-0 4, Siegrist 8-24 6-8 22, Burke 3-3 0-0 9, Mullin 1-4 2-2 4, Olsen 7-14 3-4 18, Olbrys 2-3 0-0 4, Cauley 0-1 0-0 0, Orihel 0-2 3-4 3, Runyan 2-6 2-2 6, Totals 25-61 16-20 70
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason