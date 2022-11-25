No. 20 UConn 82, No. 18 Alabama 67

Karaban 4-7 2-2 12, Sanogo 9-16 6-8 25, Alleyne 0-5 0-0 0, Hawkins 5-10 3-4 16, Newton 1-6 6-6 9, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Calcaterra 3-4 2-2 10, Diarra 0-2 2-2 2, Clingan 2-2 0-0 4, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 21-24 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason